O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,428 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,965 shares of the railroad operator's stock after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $37,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $27,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $289.00 target price (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $274.00 target price (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $282.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,447.52. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,492,157.40. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 34,377 shares of company stock worth $9,251,221 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of UNP opened at $272.28 on Monday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $210.84 and a 52 week high of $279.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.32 and a 200-day moving average of $247.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Union Pacific's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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