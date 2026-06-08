O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,546 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 42,079 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for about 0.6% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of HCA Healthcare worth $117,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,084,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $507,393,000 after acquiring an additional 108,849 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company's stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 154.5% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,237 shares of the company's stock worth $29,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company's stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $535.00 to $490.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded HCA Healthcare from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $558.00 to $540.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $598.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $506.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of HCA stock opened at $372.29 on Monday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $439.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $477.20. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.00 and a twelve month high of $556.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $19.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 295.93%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.45 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio is 10.73%.

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About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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