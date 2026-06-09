O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 60,173 Shares of Sony Corporation $SONY

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY - Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 994,119 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 60,173 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Sony were worth $25,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 108,981,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,789,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337,062 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Sony in the third quarter valued at about $277,631,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Sony by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,446,889 shares of the company's stock valued at $191,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,271 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Sony by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,076,516 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,973,000 after acquiring an additional 74,768 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Sony by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,411,634 shares of the company's stock worth $87,342,000 after purchasing an additional 37,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company's stock.

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Sony Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $131.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.82, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Sony Corporation has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $30.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.17.

Sony (NYSE:SONY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Sony had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $19.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $32.86 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sony Corporation will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0796 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 80.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Sony's dividend payout ratio is presently -55.00%.

Key Sony News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sony this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sony’s consumer electronics and imaging brands are staying in the spotlight, including a leaked new OLED TV, discounted PlayStation DualSense controllers, and continued attention on Sony-branded camera/lens products, all of which may help reinforce the company’s hardware relevance and sales momentum. Article Title

Sony’s consumer electronics and imaging brands are staying in the spotlight, including a leaked new OLED TV, discounted PlayStation DualSense controllers, and continued attention on Sony-branded camera/lens products, all of which may help reinforce the company’s hardware relevance and sales momentum. Positive Sentiment: PlayStation-related coverage was upbeat, with a State of Play livestream drawing major viewership and analysts/news outlets highlighting Sony game franchises and upcoming PS6 possibilities, signaling strong engagement in Sony’s gaming business. Article Title

PlayStation-related coverage was upbeat, with a State of Play livestream drawing major viewership and analysts/news outlets highlighting Sony game franchises and upcoming PS6 possibilities, signaling strong engagement in Sony’s gaming business. Positive Sentiment: Third-party product launches and reviews continued to reference Sony sensors, headphones, and camera gear, which helps keep the Sony brand visible across premium consumer tech categories. Article Title

Third-party product launches and reviews continued to reference Sony sensors, headphones, and camera gear, which helps keep the Sony brand visible across premium consumer tech categories. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles were more promotional or retrospective in nature, including features on Sony’s history, headphones reviews, and camera/lens rankings, which are unlikely to materially move the stock on their own. Article Title

Several articles were more promotional or retrospective in nature, including features on Sony’s history, headphones reviews, and camera/lens rankings, which are unlikely to materially move the stock on their own. Negative Sentiment: Music-industry litigation remains a headwind: Suno asked a court to block UMG and Sony from expanding a copyright lawsuit to more than 61,000 recordings, keeping legal risk around Sony’s music business in the headlines. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sony news, Director Kenichiro Yoshida sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $9,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 661,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,959,115.15. This represents a 37.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tsuyoshi Kodera sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $395,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,553 shares in the company, valued at $622,973.33. The trade was a 38.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SONY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Sony in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sony

Sony Profile

Sony Group Corporation NYSE: SONY is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company’s shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.

Sony’s primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.

Read More

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