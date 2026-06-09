O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,231 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 29,168 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $25,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,410 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $19,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 132,684 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $64,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Jain Global LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,064,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,018,000. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 288.6% in the 4th quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $620.68.

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Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE LMT opened at $519.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $553.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $561.12. The stock has a market cap of $119.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.10. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $692.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The company's quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.28 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.83%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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