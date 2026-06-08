O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in BlackRock $BLK

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,262 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in BlackRock were worth $34,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 920,578 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $985,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in BlackRock by 6,347.9% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 42,234 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $49,239,000 after acquiring an additional 41,579 shares in the last quarter. Sienna Gestion grew its position in BlackRock by 51.5% in the third quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 22,859 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $24,299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in BlackRock by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 251,856 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $269,572,000 after acquiring an additional 24,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 8.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 360,995 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $420,873,000 after acquiring an additional 29,449 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,351.00 to $1,199.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,368.00 to $1,393.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,290.00 to $1,310.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,220.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,181.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,269.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on BLK

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 8,739 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.60, for a total transaction of $9,233,627.40. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 210,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at $222,082,527.60. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total value of $35,613,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,168,583.80. The trade was a 12.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $996.54 on Monday. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $917.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1,219.94. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $1,033.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,051.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $154.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.42.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 24.40%.BlackRock's revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock will post 52.8 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $5.73 per share. This represents a $22.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. BlackRock's payout ratio is presently 57.53%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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