O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Cigna Group $CI

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,379 shares of the health services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $29,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Cigna Group by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 136 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Cigna Group by 1,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 138 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. This represents a 85.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $289.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.28. Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $239.51 and a 52-week high of $338.89. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $279.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The company had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.74 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group's payout ratio is 26.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cigna Group from $370.00 to $346.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Cigna Group from $333.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Cigna Group from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cigna Group from $355.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cigna Group from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $338.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

Further Reading

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