O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 803,167 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 159,746 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up about 0.5% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Citigroup were worth $93,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 92.2% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,908.20. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $3,285,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,022 shares in the company, valued at $23,919,511.02. This trade represents a 12.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Citigroup Stock Up 0.1%

C opened at $132.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $226.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.12. The business's 50-day moving average price is $124.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.11 and a 12 month high of $135.83.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.The company had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Citigroup's revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio is 29.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on C shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $137.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on C

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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