O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $115.95 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,561 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 0.6% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $115,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Trust Co of Kansas grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 40,294 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $12,245,000 after buying an additional 9,473 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $415.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $203.23 and a 12 month high of $450.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $387.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.18.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.29 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is 25.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 3,346 shares of company stock valued at $218,005 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

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About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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