O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $12.50 Million Stake in Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Free Report) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,101 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 58,265 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Ryanair were worth $12,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ryanair alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ryanair by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,875 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $9,869,000 after buying an additional 41,065 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,235,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Ryanair by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 355,617 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $25,672,000 after buying an additional 213,948 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ryanair by 10,134.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,002 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 34,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ryanair by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 121,668 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $7,327,000 after buying an additional 21,431 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ryanair

In other news, CMO Dara Brady sold 8,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $233,387.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 17,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,475.50. This represents a 33.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Juliusz Grzegorz Komorek sold 14,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $365,518.53. Following the transaction, the insider owned 46,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,203,326.64. The trade was a 23.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 111,607 shares of company stock worth $2,918,397 in the last three months.

Ryanair Stock Up 3.0%

RYAAY stock opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $53.14 and a fifty-two week high of $74.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average of $64.11.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RYAAY shares. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Ryanair from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore upgraded Ryanair from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Get Our Latest Report on RYAAY

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe's largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ryanair, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ryanair wasn't on the list.

While Ryanair currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here