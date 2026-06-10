O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $16.07 Million Stake in Halliburton Company $HAL

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL - Free Report) by 118.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 568,588 shares of the oilfield services company's stock after purchasing an additional 308,380 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Halliburton worth $16,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the oilfield services company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,312 shares of the oilfield services company's stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the oilfield services company's stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the oilfield services company's stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the oilfield services company's stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 198,349 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $8,189,830.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 146,186 shares in the company, valued at $6,036,019.94. This trade represents a 57.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Tobi M. Young sold 6,125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $255,535.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $636,230. This trade represents a 28.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 416,991 shares of company stock valued at $16,846,948 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Halliburton Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of HAL stock opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.69. Halliburton Company has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $43.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.37 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 6.95%.Halliburton's quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Halliburton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Barclays raised Halliburton from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial boosted their price target on Halliburton from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.27.

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Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company's activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

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