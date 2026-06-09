O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $21.52 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU - Free Report) by 71.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,609 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 79,466 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Prudential Financial worth $21,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VCI Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,292 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 157,538 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $17,783,000 after acquiring an additional 76,461 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 108,839 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $11,291,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 2,669.0% during the 4th quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich now owns 46,990 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 45,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 846.7% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 25,921 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 23,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company's stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $101.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on PRU

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $103.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.31. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.89 and a 52 week high of $119.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.10 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 5.83%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Prudential Financial's payout ratio is presently 57.61%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, is a diversified financial services company with roots dating to 1875. The firm provides a range of insurance, retirement and investment products aimed at helping individual and institutional clients manage risk, accumulate and protect wealth, and plan for retirement. Prudential's long history in life insurance and related financial services has positioned it as a major participant in the U.S. insurance market and a provider of services to a broad client base.

Prudential's core business activities include individual life insurance, annuities, retirement solutions and group insurance products for employers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Prudential Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Prudential Financial wasn't on the list.

While Prudential Financial currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here