O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $46.47 Million Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC - Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590,663 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 52,425 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in HSBC were worth $46,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,049 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,853,000 after buying an additional 36,537 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,984 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,443,716 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $113,577,000 after buying an additional 627,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 29,144 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at HSBC

In other HSBC news, insider Daniel Scott Palomaki sold 23,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $418,757.53. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at $90,061.03. This represents a 82.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

HSBC Stock Up 0.1%

HSBC opened at $90.85 on Monday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $89.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $58.14 and a twelve month high of $95.61. The firm has a market cap of $312.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. HSBC's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.46%.

HSBC News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting HSBC this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of HSBC from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of HSBC from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of HSBC from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Analysis on HSBC

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc NYSE: HSBC is a multinational banking and financial services organization headquartered in London. It traces its origins to the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, founded in 1865 to facilitate trade between Europe and Asia, and has since grown into one of the world's largest banking groups. The company is publicly listed in multiple markets, including the London Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and as an American depositary receipt on the New York Stock Exchange.

HSBC operates a universal banking model, serving retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients.

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