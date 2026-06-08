O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $50.50 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,414 shares of the company's stock after selling 45,374 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $50,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts: Sign Up

Key Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors bought an unusually large number of PG call options, suggesting rising bets that the stock could keep climbing in the near term.

Investors bought an unusually large number of PG call options, suggesting rising bets that the stock could keep climbing in the near term. Positive Sentiment: Procter & Gamble highlighted community and brand-building efforts, including Old Spice’s partnership with Walmart and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami, which may support consumer goodwill and brand visibility. Article Title

Procter & Gamble highlighted community and brand-building efforts, including Old Spice’s partnership with Walmart and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami, which may support consumer goodwill and brand visibility. Positive Sentiment: P&G also announced a disaster-response fleet expansion with Walmart and Matthew 25: Ministries, reinforcing the company’s social-impact reputation and broader partnership network. Article Title

P&G also announced a disaster-response fleet expansion with Walmart and Matthew 25: Ministries, reinforcing the company’s social-impact reputation and broader partnership network. Neutral Sentiment: P&G is scheduled to webcast a presentation at the Evercore Consumer and Retail Conference on June 10, which keeps investors focused on management commentary but does not by itself change fundamentals. Article Title

P&G is scheduled to webcast a presentation at the Evercore Consumer and Retail Conference on June 10, which keeps investors focused on management commentary but does not by itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles discussed PG as a dividend and valuation name, but these were broader investor commentary pieces rather than company-specific catalysts.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $146.53 on Monday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $144.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $341.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $1.0885 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Procter & Gamble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Procter & Gamble wasn't on the list.

While Procter & Gamble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here