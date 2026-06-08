O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $57.23 Million Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,801 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $57,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $481,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 18.1% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 47,706 shares of the company's stock worth $14,354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 76,867 shares of the company's stock worth $23,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Dara Capital US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $2,527,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the company's stock worth $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of GE stock opened at $328.69 on Monday. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $232.24 and a 52-week high of $348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.26. The company has a market capitalization of $342.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $348.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Further Reading

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