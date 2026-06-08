O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $72.95 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,997 shares of the investment management company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,988 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $72,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,515,830,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,780,620 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,417,997,000 after buying an additional 936,015 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 428.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 556,254 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $488,947,000 after buying an additional 450,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $25,503,685,000 after buying an additional 418,820 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,353,007 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,189,293,000 after buying an additional 392,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,018.99. This represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,889,079.46. The trade was a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $839.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $765.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $943.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $1,040.16 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $609.31 and a 12 month high of $1,098.36. The stock's 50 day moving average is $936.56 and its 200-day moving average is $901.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $306.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs was selected, along with Morgan Stanley, to lead Anthropic’s IPO, reinforcing Goldman’s role in major upcoming capital markets deals and supporting confidence in its investment banking franchise.

Goldman Sachs was selected, along with Morgan Stanley, to lead Anthropic’s IPO, reinforcing Goldman’s role in major upcoming capital markets deals and supporting confidence in its investment banking franchise. Positive Sentiment: Goldman also remains a lead underwriter and visible player in high-profile offerings like SpaceX, with reports highlighting aggressive revenue projections for SpaceX’s AI business ahead of that IPO.

Goldman also remains a lead underwriter and visible player in high-profile offerings like SpaceX, with reports highlighting aggressive revenue projections for SpaceX’s AI business ahead of that IPO. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer said “We Love Goldman,” adding a public bullish endorsement that can improve sentiment around the stock.

Jim Cramer said “We Love Goldman,” adding a public bullish endorsement that can improve sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Goldman’s recent market commentary has been constructive, including calls to buy the stock market dip and a view that long-term growth and risk assets remain supported.

Goldman’s recent market commentary has been constructive, including calls to buy the stock market dip and a view that long-term growth and risk assets remain supported. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman disclosed a 3.14% voting stake in QIAGEN, but this looks like a routine holdings disclosure rather than a direct catalyst for GS shares. Goldman Sachs Discloses 3.14% Voting Stake in QIAGEN

Goldman disclosed a 3.14% voting stake in QIAGEN, but this looks like a routine holdings disclosure rather than a direct catalyst for GS shares. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs also issued several stock-rating updates on other companies, including upgrades and target hikes for names like Hilton Grand Vacations and Broadcom, which mainly underscore the strength of its research platform.

Goldman Sachs also issued several stock-rating updates on other companies, including upgrades and target hikes for names like Hilton Grand Vacations and Broadcom, which mainly underscore the strength of its research platform. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that Goldman’s CEO expects entry-level hiring to “contract a little” as AI changes staffing mix are more of a long-term operating note than an immediate stock driver.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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