O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,787 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $19,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 8,364 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company's stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD now owns 3,776 shares of the technology company's stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,209,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $924,321,690.08. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $4,292,480.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,740,600.64. This trade represents a 71.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,183,142 shares of company stock valued at $354,076,343 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $188.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $156.32 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $151.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $179.80. The firm has a market cap of $196.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The business's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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