O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in HP Inc. $HPQ

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,363,793 shares of the computer maker's stock after purchasing an additional 217,428 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of HP worth $30,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get HP alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 13.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,169 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 13,265 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in HP by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,230 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 145,337 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,779 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of HP by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 731,574 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $17,894,000 after acquiring an additional 302,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore set a $22.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $23.33.

Get Our Latest Report on HP

HP Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE HPQ opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 581.36%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.710 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. HP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HP, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HP wasn't on the list.

While HP currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here