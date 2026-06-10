O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,553 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 30,091 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in American Tower were worth $13,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in American Tower by 20,721.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,712,672 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,705,254,000 after buying an additional 9,666,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $1,171,180,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1,984.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,464,382 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $858,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250,242 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,871,368 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $679,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 233.5% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,797,125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $618,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total value of $73,856.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,505.94. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of American Tower from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on American Tower from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $216.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $190.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $88.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.90. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $165.08 and a 52 week high of $234.33. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $179.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.70.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. American Tower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.67%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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