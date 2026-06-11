O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,839 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 12,564 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Ventas were worth $11,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 569 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,396 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,092 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company's stock.

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Ventas Price Performance

Ventas stock opened at $84.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.91, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. The firm's fifty day moving average is $85.06 and its 200 day moving average is $82.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.76 and a 52-week high of $91.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Ventas's revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Ventas's payout ratio is 378.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Embler acquired 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $197,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,513,309.62. The trade was a 14.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $103,910.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,079.80. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on VTR. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ventas

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

See Also

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