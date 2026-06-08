O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 100,518 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866,405 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 100,518 shares during the quarter. Tapestry makes up 0.6% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Tapestry worth $110,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 25.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,490 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $493,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth about $602,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth about $6,307,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPR. Evercore set a $175.00 target price on Tapestry in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Tapestry from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, May 8th. Argus set a $165.00 price objective on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 13th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPR

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 19,557 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,258,585.16. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 27,776 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $3,691,152.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 652,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $86,701,954.26. This trade represents a 4.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company's stock.

Tapestry Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of TPR stock opened at $139.95 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $141.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.86 and a fifty-two week high of $161.97.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. Tapestry had a return on equity of 229.70% and a net margin of 8.44%.The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-6.950 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Tapestry's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

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