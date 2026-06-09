O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,137 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,259 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after buying an additional 13,137 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $31,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualcomm Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $217.77 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $178.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.75. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $259.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $229.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 19,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,583 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $181.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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