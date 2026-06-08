O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,999 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,974 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Intuit were worth $39,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker's stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $785,564,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 886 shares of the software maker's stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software maker's stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Get Intuit alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intuit to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $550.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Intuit from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $605.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $514.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $296.76 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.67 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $377.58 and a 200-day moving average of $485.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.65 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

Trending Headlines about Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Baron Capital highlighted Intuit as a strong long-term bet in its latest investor letter, reinforcing the view that the company’s software and financial platform remain attractive despite the recent stock weakness.

Baron Capital highlighted Intuit as a strong long-term bet in its latest investor letter, reinforcing the view that the company’s software and financial platform remain attractive despite the recent stock weakness. Positive Sentiment: Another investor-focused article argued that Intuit remains one of the more compelling software names, suggesting some market participants still see upside in the business model and cash-flow profile.

Another investor-focused article argued that Intuit remains one of the more compelling software names, suggesting some market participants still see upside in the business model and cash-flow profile. Neutral Sentiment: Cramer’s comments and other media coverage kept Intuit in the spotlight, but these mentions were more commentary-driven than tied to a clear new business catalyst.

Cramer’s comments and other media coverage kept Intuit in the spotlight, but these mentions were more commentary-driven than tied to a clear new business catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including BFA Law, Pomerantz, and Bragar Eagel & Squire, announced investigations into Intuit after the stock’s major decline, raising concerns about possible securities-fraud claims and adding legal overhang. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including BFA Law, Pomerantz, and Bragar Eagel & Squire, announced investigations into Intuit after the stock’s major decline, raising concerns about possible securities-fraud claims and adding legal overhang. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reportedly cut Intuit, which can weigh on investor confidence and pressure the shares further.

Goldman Sachs reportedly cut Intuit, which can weigh on investor confidence and pressure the shares further. Negative Sentiment: News coverage focused on Intuit’s steep recent decline and investors “asking tough questions,” reinforcing bearish sentiment around the stock after the selloff. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $309.71 per share, with a total value of $154,855.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $541,992.50. This trade represents a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,836,621.20. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intuit, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuit wasn't on the list.

While Intuit currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here