O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 70,134 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,231 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 70,134 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $11,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 40,429 shares of the company's stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,983 shares of the company's stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,633 shares of the company's stock worth $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 54,746 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 223,280 shares of the company's stock worth $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company's stock.

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Archer Daniels Midland Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:ADM opened at $81.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.60. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $85.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.57.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Ian R. Pinner sold 34,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $2,439,602.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 90,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,486,054.28. This trade represents a 27.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $74.50.

View Our Latest Report on Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

See Also

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