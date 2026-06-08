O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,966,407 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 524,089 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Kraft Heinz worth $47,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,382,000. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,451,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2,264.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,458,451 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,770 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,491,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,168,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,688 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price target on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $22.69.

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Key Kraft Heinz News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kraft Heinz this week:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $22.58 on Monday. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 23.05%.The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio is currently -32.92%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

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