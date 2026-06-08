O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,095 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after buying an additional 29,878 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $47,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,733,668 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $15,780,919,000 after purchasing an additional 771,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $4,134,174,000 after purchasing an additional 673,690 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,986,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,455,911,000 after purchasing an additional 308,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,211,975,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,391,533 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,939,435,000 after purchasing an additional 392,097 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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TJX Companies Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE TJX opened at $160.69 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $156.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.51. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.84 and a 52 week high of $165.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $177.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.62.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

More TJX Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: TJX posted strong fiscal Q1 results, including 6% comparable sales growth and 29% EPS growth, and raised guidance, supporting the stock’s recent strength.

TJX posted strong fiscal Q1 results, including 6% comparable sales growth and 29% EPS growth, and raised guidance, supporting the stock’s recent strength. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive on The TJX Companies, Inc., with a consensus “Buy” view and continued praise for its growth and defensive retail appeal.

Analysts remain constructive on The TJX Companies, Inc., with a consensus “Buy” view and continued praise for its growth and defensive retail appeal. Positive Sentiment: UBS singled out TJX as a preferred consumer stock, citing its ability to grow, deliver strong returns, and exceed expectations.

UBS singled out TJX as a preferred consumer stock, citing its ability to grow, deliver strong returns, and exceed expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Recent stock gains have pushed TJX near its 52-week high, which may attract both momentum buyers and some profit-taking.

Recent stock gains have pushed TJX near its 52-week high, which may attract both momentum buyers and some profit-taking. Negative Sentiment: CEO Ernie Herrman and CFO John Klinger sold shares this week, which may weigh on sentiment even though the transactions were disclosed as routine filings.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,330,597.89. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total transaction of $4,652,785.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,051,761. The trade was a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,786 shares of company stock worth $11,695,268. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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