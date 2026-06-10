O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 132,153 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,574 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 132,153 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $11,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 215,593 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 41,896 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 217,200 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 144,100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 337,691 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 126,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,058,714 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,156,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,719 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 112,652 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $2,826,438.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,434.46. This represents a 66.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 264,432 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $6,658,397.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,837,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,263,944.22. This trade represents a 12.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 702,402 shares of company stock worth $18,440,171. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $64.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm's revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio is 53.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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