O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 15,143 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 15,143 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $23,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. United Community Bank raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 186 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,623,713.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,261,920. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.48.

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T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $178.43 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.02 and a 52-week high of $261.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.98 and a 200 day moving average of $200.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is 43.40%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

See Also

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