Oak Associates Ltd. OH Acquires New Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Oak Associates Ltd. OH bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 131,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $7,993,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bayban acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $61.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.23. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio is currently 70.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Bank of America cut their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

Key Headlines Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

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About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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