Oak Associates Ltd. OH Buys New Position in APA Corporation $APA

Oak Associates Ltd. OH bought a new position in shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 108,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,589,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,171,963 shares of the company's stock valued at $175,426,000 after buying an additional 3,117,032 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,060,135 shares of the company's stock worth $55,970,000 after buying an additional 1,869,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of APA by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,425,586 shares of the company's stock worth $255,010,000 after buying an additional 1,864,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of APA by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,154,301 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of APA by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,321,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $374,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,706 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Mark D. Maddox sold 9,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $392,392.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 66,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,675,072.40. This trade represents a 12.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of APA from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of APA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on APA from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APA

Key APA News

Here are the key news stories impacting APA this week:

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. APA Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $45.66.

APA (NASDAQ:APA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that APA Corporation will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. APA's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.31%.

APA Profile

APA Corporation NASDAQ: APA is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources. The company operates through three core regions: the United States, Egypt and the North Sea. Through its integrated approach, APA combines geological and geophysical expertise with technical innovation to identify and develop hydrocarbons in both onshore and offshore settings.

In the United States, APA's largest position is in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds substantial acreage dedicated to oil-focused drilling and production.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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