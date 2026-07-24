Oak Associates Ltd. OH Decreases Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Oak Associates Ltd. OH trimmed its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,897 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 27,502 shares during the period. Qualcomm makes up about 1.3% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $19,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,044,465. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Price Performance

Qualcomm stock opened at $171.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $180.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.40. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Argus set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upgraded Qualcomm from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Qualcomm from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $219.76.

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Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

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About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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