Oak Associates Ltd. OH Lowers Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

Oak Associates Ltd. OH decreased its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG - Free Report) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,640 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,551 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH's holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 161,946 shares of the company's stock worth $20,956,000 after buying an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 150.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 65.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 480,216.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 57,638 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 57,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company's stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $167.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.93 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69. The firm's 50 day moving average is $165.39 and its 200 day moving average is $183.93.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.40 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 6.89%.The company's revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.480-7.620 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. The Ensign Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $114,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,507,706.56. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings cut The Ensign Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised The Ensign Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research downgraded The Ensign Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $213.50.

View Our Latest Report on The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company's model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

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