Oak Associates Ltd. OH Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,153 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 16,133 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.1% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $31,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 1,294 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Autonomous Res reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $358.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $352.88 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $323.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $279.10 and a fifty-two week high of $353.37.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $50.72 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is 25.71%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,326,072.44. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,036,641.58. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,876 shares of company stock worth $5,907,051. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

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