Oak Associates Ltd. OH Takes $4.98 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Oak Associates Ltd. OH acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,585 shares of the online travel company's stock, valued at approximately $4,984,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $861,979,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 24,899.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,808,466 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $386,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,232 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,732 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $779,275,000 after acquiring an additional 728,063 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 104.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,191,528 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $275,112,000 after buying an additional 607,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,286,093 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $364,363,000 after acquiring an additional 456,176 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $257.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $243.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.88. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $174.05 and a one year high of $303.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. Expedia Group's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,124,454.38. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 105,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,569,384. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $334.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $266.00 to $262.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $288.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EXPE

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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