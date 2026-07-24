Oak Associates Ltd. OH Takes $7.56 Million Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Oak Associates Ltd. OH purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,475 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $7,556,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit launched a new QuickBooks-linked small business credit card with Mastercard, which could deepen engagement with its platform and create a new financial-services growth avenue. Intuit Launches Business Credit Card That Brings Spend Management, Rewards, and Insights Together in QuickBooks

Intuit launched a new QuickBooks-linked small business credit card with Mastercard, which could deepen engagement with its platform and create a new financial-services growth avenue. Positive Sentiment: Intuit highlighted its AI and telesurgery-style collaboration vision at the Society of Robotic Surgery conference for its broader technology platform, showcasing long-term innovation, though this is not directly tied to INTU’s core business and appears to be unrelated content in the feed.

Intuit highlighted its AI and telesurgery-style collaboration vision at the Society of Robotic Surgery conference for its broader technology platform, showcasing long-term innovation, though this is not directly tied to INTU’s core business and appears to be unrelated content in the feed. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms urged affected shareholders to contact them before the September lead-plaintiff deadline in the pending securities class action. These reminders are procedural, but they keep the allegations in the spotlight. INTU Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Intuit Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

Multiple law firms urged affected shareholders to contact them before the September lead-plaintiff deadline in the pending securities class action. These reminders are procedural, but they keep the allegations in the spotlight. Neutral Sentiment: Intuit’s recent earnings beat and revenue growth remain supportive in the background, but today’s trading appears to be driven more by litigation headlines and analyst sentiment than by operating results.

Intuit’s recent earnings beat and revenue growth remain supportive in the background, but today’s trading appears to be driven more by litigation headlines and analyst sentiment than by operating results. Negative Sentiment: A class action was filed alleging Intuit overstated the health of its tax-related business and TurboTax growth prospects, raising concerns about disclosure risk and potential legal costs. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against Intuit Inc.

A class action was filed alleging Intuit overstated the health of its tax-related business and TurboTax growth prospects, raising concerns about disclosure risk and potential legal costs. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary about generative AI disruption fears and a reported analyst downgrade added to investor caution around Intuit’s growth outlook and valuation. Generative AI Disruption Fears Hurt Intuit (INTU)

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Intuit from $463.00 to $315.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Intuit from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $580.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Freedom Capital downgraded Intuit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $360.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $468.84.

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Intuit Trading Down 1.0%

Intuit stock opened at $281.53 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.84 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $309.71 per share, with a total value of $154,855.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,992.50. The trade was a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total transaction of $74,498.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,358.56. This trade represents a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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