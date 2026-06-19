Oak Grove Capital LLC Buys 20,200 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 85.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,810 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Vistra makes up 0.8% of Oak Grove Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC's holdings in Vistra were worth $7,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 28,744 shares of the company's stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,828 shares of the company's stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the second quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 20.0% in the second quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP now owns 1,200 shares of the company's stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Vistra and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $230.44.

Get Our Latest Report on VST

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,561,600. This trade represents a 32.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 244 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $37,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 53,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,109,918. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,088 shares of company stock worth $5,634,227. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Trading Up 3.0%

VST stock opened at $163.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.61. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $132.66 and a fifty-two week high of $219.82. The firm has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. Vistra had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 105.64%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

About Vistra

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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