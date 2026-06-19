Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $9.58 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,400 shares of the pipeline company's stock after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 1.1% of Oak Grove Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC's holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kinder Morgan from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research raised Kinder Morgan from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $199,840.06. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 176,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,721,661.40. The trade was a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 41,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,312,399.92. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 23,148 shares of company stock valued at $749,206 over the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $34.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

Further Reading

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