Oak Harvest Investment Services Boosts Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,586 shares of the CRM provider's stock after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services' holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $194.62 per share, for a total transaction of $500,173.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,664,153.18. This represents a 23.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Alber acquired 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $194.58 per share, with a total value of $500,265.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,854,347.40. This trade represents a 36.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

More Salesforce News

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Salesforce from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $398.00 to $287.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $279.18.

Read Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $182.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $163.52 and a one year high of $296.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.76. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Salesforce's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Salesforce's previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.54%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

See Also

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