Oak Harvest Investment Services Reduces Stake in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Oak Harvest Investment Services lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,899 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 13,578 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services' holdings in Amgen were worth $7,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,876,851 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $15,204,047,000 after acquiring an additional 165,281 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,192,995 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $5,414,296,000 after purchasing an additional 282,219 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Amgen by 11.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,795,474 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $5,303,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,876 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,731,290 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,335,168,000 after purchasing an additional 122,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Amgen by 6.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,467,287 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,260,668,000 after purchasing an additional 277,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Amgen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $356.24.

Read Our Latest Report on AMGN

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $355.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $362.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.43 and a fifty-two week high of $391.29. The company has a market capitalization of $191.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.47.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The company's revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.52 per share. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.84%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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