Oarsman Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 30,831 Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,831 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 21.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,782 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Fiserv by 7.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Tigress Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Fiserv from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $78.00 target price on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $58.00 price target on Fiserv and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $82.23.

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Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $177.36. The company's fifty day moving average price is $57.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.01.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 15.17%.The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. The firm's revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

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Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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