Oasis Management Co Ltd. Invests $1.22 Million in Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,800 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMKR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 100.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,012 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 61.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 913.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,509 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 73.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,713 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 222,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $358,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,693.52. This trade represents a 11.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $535,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,443,987.60. This represents a 27.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,329,250. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AMKR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Monday, April 20th. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Melius Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amkor Technology

Trending Headlines about Amkor Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Amkor Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor optimism is rising around Amkor’s advanced packaging strategy, with recent coverage highlighting renewed focus on its long-term growth targets, AI-related packaging demand, and the company’s role in the semiconductor supply chain. Amkor Technology rallies as investors refocus on advanced packaging growth targets

Investor optimism is rising around Amkor’s advanced packaging strategy, with recent coverage highlighting renewed focus on its long-term growth targets, AI-related packaging demand, and the company’s role in the semiconductor supply chain. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary suggest Amkor could still have upside after its big run, driven by ongoing AI/compute packaging demand and the company’s improving execution on advanced solutions. Amkor Technology (AMKR) Stock After 277% One-Year Surge Is There Still Upside

Analysts and market commentary suggest Amkor could still have upside after its big run, driven by ongoing AI/compute packaging demand and the company’s improving execution on advanced solutions. Positive Sentiment: Amkor’s HDFO platform is being watched as a potential growth driver for compute packaging, which could benefit the stock if adoption continues and AI demand stays strong. Can HDFO Adoption Strengthen Amkor's Compute Growth Opportunity?

Amkor’s HDFO platform is being watched as a potential growth driver for compute packaging, which could benefit the stock if adoption continues and AI demand stays strong. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large call-option activity suggests traders are positioning for more upside, but this is more a sentiment indicator than a fundamental catalyst.

Unusually large call-option activity suggests traders are positioning for more upside, but this is more a sentiment indicator than a fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by CFO Megan Faust is a modest caution signal, though the sale was small and part of a pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plan.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 8.7%

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $82.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.01. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 6.17%.Amkor Technology's revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.0835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Amkor Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.86%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

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