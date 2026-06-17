OCO Capital Partners L.P. Decreases Stake in Viasat Inc. $VSAT

OCO Capital Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT - Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,950,000 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Viasat comprises 39.5% of OCO Capital Partners L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. OCO Capital Partners L.P. owned about 4.38% of Viasat worth $205,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in Viasat by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,360 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 1.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,145 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company's stock.

Viasat Stock Down 5.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $62.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.89 and a 200-day moving average of $51.02. Viasat Inc. has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $89.79.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.34). Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viasat Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VSAT shares. Barclays set a $49.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial set a $74.00 target price on Viasat and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their price target on Viasat from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $77.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VSAT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Garrett L. Chase sold 4,000 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,239 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,772,327.50. The trade was a 9.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theresa Wise sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $759,000. This represents a 18.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 434,275 shares of company stock worth $28,359,079 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc NASDAQ: VSAT provides high‐capacity satellite broadband and wireless communications services to consumer, commercial and government customers worldwide. The company designs and operates satellite systems and network infrastructure to deliver secure, high-speed connectivity across remote and underserved regions, as well as managed networking solutions for enterprises and public sector agencies.

Viasat's product offerings include residential and enterprise satellite internet services, in-flight connectivity for commercial airlines and business jets, and secure networking platforms tailored to defense and intelligence users.

Further Reading

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