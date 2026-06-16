OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires New Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 126 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 235.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Burlington Stores from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Burlington Stores from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $353.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on BURL

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In related news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 2,343 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.22, for a total transaction of $790,106.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $469,073.02. This trade represents a 62.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Travis Marquette sold 3,759 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.75, for a total transaction of $1,232,012.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 26,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,636,212.50. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,952. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Burlington Stores stock opened at $336.41 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.52 and a 52-week high of $351.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $321.55 and a 200-day moving average of $305.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.21. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

Further Reading

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