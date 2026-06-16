OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys New Position in Crh Plc $CRH

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 109,645 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $13,684,000. CRH comprises about 1.6% of OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CRH by 680.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,237 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 103,962 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of CRH by 28.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,007,042 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $120,744,000 after acquiring an additional 221,107 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of CRH by 41.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,758,784 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $330,778,000 after acquiring an additional 802,156 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of CRH by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd now owns 43,750 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its position in shares of CRH by 23.4% in the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 648,129 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $77,711,000 after acquiring an additional 122,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company's stock.

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CRH Stock Performance

CRH stock opened at $109.77 on Tuesday. Crh Plc has a 52 week low of $86.82 and a 52 week high of $131.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.96.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. CRH had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.65%.The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.07 billion. The business's revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. CRH's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson set a $120.00 target price on CRH in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded CRH from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CRH from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CRH from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $139.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRH

About CRH

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

Further Reading

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