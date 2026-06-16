OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Lowers Stake in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) by 94.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,290 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 71,450 shares during the quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC's holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKG. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $258.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $234.00 to $226.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $227.00 to $217.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $241.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Up 0.7%

PKG stock opened at $229.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12 month low of $184.76 and a 12 month high of $249.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.79.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 19.27%. Packaging Corporation of America's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.330 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Packaging Corporation of America's payout ratio is currently 60.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $2,011,463.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 473,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,811,258.80. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

About Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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