OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 159,500 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,830 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 159,500 shares during the quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC's holdings in Entergy were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. United Community Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 806.7% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 272 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 306.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 341 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $111.08 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $112.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $80.11 and a 12 month high of $118.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Entergy's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $123.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Seaport Research Partners cut Entergy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $94.00 price target on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ETR

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,170,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,020. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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