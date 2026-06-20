OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Takes $5.02 Million Position in Flowserve Corporation $FLS

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 72,341 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $5,019,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.06% of Flowserve at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Flowserve in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 24.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 20.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of FLS stock opened at $81.77 on Friday. Flowserve Corporation has a twelve month low of $45.11 and a twelve month high of $92.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 7.61%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Flowserve Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Flowserve's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of Flowserve from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Flowserve from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLS

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowserve

In other Flowserve news, Director Brian D. Savoy acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,340. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

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