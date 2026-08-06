ODDITY Tech Ltd. $ODD Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD - Free Report) by 85.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,108 shares of the company's stock after selling 68,506 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in ODDITY Tech were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sparta 24 Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ODDITY Tech during the first quarter worth about $1,082,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in ODDITY Tech by 52.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,535 shares of the company's stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its stake in shares of ODDITY Tech by 132.6% during the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 20,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in ODDITY Tech by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 121,185 shares of the company's stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ODDITY Tech in the 1st quarter worth $2,789,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mann Lindsay Drucker sold 109,602 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,653,894.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,628.81. This trade represents a 58.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,678 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,201.

ODDITY Tech Trading Down 0.6%

ODDITY Tech stock opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $876.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 2.38. ODDITY Tech Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $64.23. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.06.

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). ODDITY Tech had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 6.97%.The company had revenue of $197.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $187.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ODDITY Tech Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ODD shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ODDITY Tech from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $10.25 target price on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ODDITY Tech from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ODDITY Tech from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ODDITY Tech from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $25.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ODDITY Tech

ODDITY Tech Profile

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. The company sells beauty, hair, and skin products under the IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands.

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