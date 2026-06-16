Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Acquires 34,524 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) by 124.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,195 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 34,524 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in Zscaler were worth $13,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 919.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,986 shares of the company's stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 9,006 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 98,370 shares of the company's stock worth $29,478,000 after buying an additional 19,026 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 15,773 shares of the company's stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,939,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,347 shares of the company's stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company's stock.

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Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $130.42 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $114.63 and a one year high of $336.99. The stock's fifty day moving average is $142.38 and its 200 day moving average is $175.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.70, a P/E/G ratio of 80.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.44%.The company had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $835.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Zscaler's revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.110 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZS. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Zscaler from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Zscaler from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Thirty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $214.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zscaler

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, Director James A. Beer sold 177 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.53, for a total transaction of $27,174.81. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at $673,075.52. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 2,094 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.53, for a total value of $321,491.82. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 46,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,208,079.97. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report).

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