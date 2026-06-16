Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Acquires 35,512 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 35,512 shares during the quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $15,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,097,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $14,863,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,692 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,240,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $7,393,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,213 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,617,152,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,139,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,680,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,317,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,266,384,000 after purchasing an additional 107,014 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group upgraded Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $157.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 20th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $148.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.93.

View Our Latest Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ GILD opened at $124.30 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.46 and a fifty-two week high of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.32. The stock has a market cap of $154.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $1,971,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 617,567 shares in the company, valued at $81,185,357.82. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $3,676,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 125,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,513,524.91. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $8,182,190. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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