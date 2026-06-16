Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas Buys Shares of 18,224 Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,224 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $4,572,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Labcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Labcorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Labcorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Labcorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Labcorp by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $334.00 target price on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Labcorp from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Labcorp currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $308.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LH

Labcorp Trading Down 0.6%

Labcorp stock opened at $264.61 on Tuesday. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $241.81 and a one year high of $293.72. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.46 and a 200-day moving average of $265.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.16. Labcorp had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. Labcorp's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Labcorp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Labcorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathryn W. Kyle sold 762 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.89, for a total value of $201,084.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,212.57. This trade represents a 16.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,903 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $1,502,313.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 107,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,291,053. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

About Labcorp

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp NYSE: LH, is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp's core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

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